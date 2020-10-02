Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick
A scandal has shaken the faith of many Catholics -- sexual abuse of minors and seminarians by former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.
A long-awaited Vatican report spells out how rumors of misconduct failed to stop his advancement all the way to the college of cardinals; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.