Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick

Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick

A scandal has shaken the faith of many Catholics -- sexual abuse of minors and seminarians by former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.

A long-awaited Vatican report spells out how rumors of misconduct failed to stop his advancement all the way to the college of cardinals; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.


JPII biographer says 'pathological' McCarrick 'lied to’ the pope

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 10, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- A leading Catholic scholar has said that...
CNA - Published

Abuse survivor: ‘All Catholics will be grieving’ when McCarrick report is released

Denver Newsroom, Nov 6, 2020 / 03:02 pm (CNA).-   The Vatican is set to release next week a...
CNA - Published

Vatican to release report on disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick

The Vatican on Tuesday will release its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-cardinal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report [Video]

Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report

The Vatican has released it’s long-awaited report on the rise and fall of former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
