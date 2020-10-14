Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families

The Duchess of Cambridge has sympathised with military families who have lostloved ones, telling them they should be “proud” of their achievements and “thesacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown”.

Kate marked Remembrance week byspeaking to three women who have mourned the loss of partners or immediatefamily, and heard how they have been supported by the Royal British Legion.