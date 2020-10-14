Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families

Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families

The Duchess of Cambridge has sympathised with military families who have lostloved ones, telling them they should be “proud” of their achievements and “thesacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown”.

Kate marked Remembrance week byspeaking to three women who have mourned the loss of partners or immediatefamily, and heard how they have been supported by the Royal British Legion.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Royal British Legion The Royal British Legion British charity providing financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal [Video]

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal

Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Gave the Classic Winter Coat a Cool Upgrade [Video]

Kate Middleton Gave the Classic Winter Coat a Cool Upgrade

She made an appearance at the Remembrance Day service in bespoke Alexander McQueen.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:42Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families who experienced heart-breaking baby loss [Video]

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families who experienced heart-breaking baby loss

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families who experienced heart-breakingbaby loss, including an inspirational woman who trained to be a midwife tohelp others after her daughter was stillborn...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published