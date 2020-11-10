Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:29s - Published
2 minutes ago
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject
Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
