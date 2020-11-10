Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23 billion arms deal

 The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday (US time) that it plans to sell 50 stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories November 10 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: McConnell says no alarm as Trump continues legal challenges to election; Eta squats off western Cuba; Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com

'Highest ethical standards' in Philly vote count

 A Phila. city commissioner says the 'highest ethical standards' were followed during the election and subsequent canvassing. Omar Sabir says he understands the..
USATODAY.com

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election

 He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
CBS News

Despite election results showing Biden win, Pompeo said he expects 'transition to a second Trump administration'

 Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.
USATODAY.com
Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term [Video]

Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence in a post-election transition in the United States and that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden: Vaccine process must be grounded in science and fully transparent

 President-elect Joe Biden is welcoming the progress being made toward a coronavirus vaccine, but said the process must be transparent to ensure confidence and..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senate Dems push for 'comprehensive' COVID bill

 Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

 Democrat Cal Cunningham said he had called Republican Thom Tillis to concede the Senate election.
CBS News

Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for Democrats

 Beth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Extra Extra: What Is Trump's Endgame With The False Election Narrative?

Because you kind of miss small talk, check out today's end-of-day links: Biden calls Trump refusal to...
Gothamist - Published

Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’ [Video]

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022 [Video]

Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022

As far as media outlets and the vast majority of world leaders are concerned, President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, Business Insider reports the Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’ [Video]

Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’

President-elect Joe Biden says the White House’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is “not of much consequence.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published