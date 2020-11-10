Global  
 

Alternate Veterans Day celebrations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Managing health risks

Of parents are still choosing veterans day may look a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Kimt news three's mary peters joining us... mary how is the vfw celebrating.

George ?

"* the v?

"* f?

"*w t they want to make sure the veterans are remembered and honored tomorrow.

Despite covid?

"* 19 ?

"* ?

"* i'm tol rochester's v?

"* f?

"*w will provide a free meal to veterans.

To help combat the spread of the virus... masks and social distancing are required.

A veteran with local organization says this year has had it's challenges... but the veterans still even though they may not be a parade or they may not go somewhere ... they may just be sitting at home by themselves ... the community still appreciates them and that's what matters.

You need a reservation for the breakfast from seven a.m.

Until 11 a.m.

Live in rochester ... mary peters ... kimt news three.




