Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election.

The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly.

The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office.

BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and it impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally.

Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 42 seats.

Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances

Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna [Video]

Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna

BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results. They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital. As per the latest trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is having majority of seats followed by Mahagathbandhan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav [Video]

Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
1011 Nda In Bihar [Video]

1011 Nda In Bihar

1011 Nda In Bihar

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23 billion arms deal

 The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday (US time) that it plans to sell 50 stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part..
New Zealand Herald

Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for Democrats

 Beth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com

BJP wins 41 out of 59 bypoll seats, 31 at Cong's expense

 In a tidal sweep of byelections in seven out of 11 states, the BJP or an ally on Tuesday won 41 of the 59 seats at stake –– as many as 31 of them at..
IndiaTimes

Republicans add record number of women to Congress

 Thirty-two Republican women will join the next Congress, surpassing the record of 30 Republican women sent in 2006.
CBS News

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India

BJP tops with 66% strike rate, will get more power play

 A Narendra Modi-fired NDA was on course to claw out a slender win in Bihar, beating back a spirited challenge from Tejashwi Yadav in a contest which marked the..
IndiaTimes
Bihar: RJD issues list of 119 seats, EC clarifies on influence in vote counting [Video]

Bihar: RJD issues list of 119 seats, EC clarifies on influence in vote counting

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. "About an hour ago at 9 pm, a message was broadcast by a political party on social media that it has won 119 seats. Our website is in the public domain. The factual status is that we have published results for 146 seats while for 97 seats we have published trends till then," ECI official Chandra Bhushan said. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published
Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count [Video]

Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count

RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC [Video]

Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that Bihar elections result in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. He said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going. We hope these will be completed soon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Bihar poll results: Owaisi’s MIM wins 5 seats in Seemanchal, dents MGB

 Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which got lucky in its third attempt, has considerable influence in Kochadhaman, Kishanganj, Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Thakurganj..
IndiaTimes
Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat [Video]

Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Mahagathbandhan (Bihar) Indian political party

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar [Video]

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record [Video]

COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Cold weather, holiday visitors and pandemic fatigue: Experts warn COVID-19 will get much worse this winter

 Every state reported more COVID-19 cases in the last week than the week before. Experts say it will get worse as people gather inside this winter.
USATODAY.com

Progress towards COVID vaccine and treatment raise hopes as cases surge

 Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in testing so far, and the FDA has given emergency approval to a new antibody treatment, as the world braces..
CBS News

Senate Dems push for 'comprehensive' COVID bill

 Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Janata Dal (United) Janata Dal (United) Political party in India

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’ [Video]

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published
JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar [Video]

JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar

JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar Assembly Elections | Exit polls project edge for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over NDA

Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls [Video]

AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls

On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry [Video]

'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry

Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published
Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha [Video]

Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published