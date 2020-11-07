NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election.

The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly.

The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office.

BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and it impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally.

Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 42 seats.

Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).