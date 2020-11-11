Bacot McCarty Foundation hosting virtual auction for local charities
The Bacot McCarty Foundation’s biggest fundraising event for the year, ‘The Jolly,’ was canceled due to Hurricane Zeta.
- the bacot mccarty foundation's- biggest - fundraising event for the year - the jolly" was canceled due to hurricane zeta.- while this might not be the "pa tee" you were expecting, the organization is still committed- to raising money by having a- silent- auction.- this is just a handful of the - items in the auction.
- last year the jolly raised- millions of dollars for - many various causes on the- coast, to help the community- again they are bidding off item- on the website, 32 auctions dot- com and search for "the jolly auction 2020."
- joey conwill board member, baco- mccarty foundation- "all of these nonprofits have not been able to have their - fundraisers this year due covdi- and also due hurricanes.
So it'- very important that you take a- look at these - items and place and bid if you- can do these local charities an- put money back into the - gulf coast community" as of tuesday morning, they're- halfway to their goal of- $30,000.- the jolly auction ends november- 12th so take swing