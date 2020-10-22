A traditional Thanksgiving dinner is off the table

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

“Remember, one of our goals for this Thanksgiving should be thankful to be here for the next Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer for The University of Kansas Health System.

The holiday season is around the corner- but it will be anything but traditional this year.

"i think thanksgiving and christmas will be two of our most challenging days."

"well, we were planning on going down to my wife's family's, but since the virus is heating we'll probably just stay home."

"this year is going 1 what we have to find is the grace and hope in the difference that you can still be with people.

It may not be the same, but it can still be safe, then come next thanksgiving, i think it's going to open up a lot."

>> i will miss christmas parties.

I love this time of year but we're all going to have to sacrifice to get these numbers down.

>> the c.d.c.

Lists indoor gatherings of people outside your household at risk.

The c.d.c.

Recommending separating from households and avoid pot luck.

>> we really have to do things differently.

Even small family gatherings have a tendency for potential spread.

A traditional thanksgiving is off the table this year, it you don't have to feel less thankful.

>> this year will be different.

We have to find grace and hope in the difference.

You can still be with people, it may not be the same but it can be good.

If we keep each other safe, come next thanksgiving, it will open up a lot.

