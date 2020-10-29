530 Smoke Free Awards

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

The Kentucky center for smoke-free policy held a virtual award ceremony Tuesday morning honoring communities, groups, and individuals who have pushed for lung health.

Community police care about them.

each year, the group recognizes the work of local leaders and organizations making progress in creating healthier, smoke-free communities..

Cynthia hallett, director of americans for nonsmokers' rights, provided a national perspective on the work happening here in kentucky..

cynthia hallett, president/ceo, americans for non-smokers rights, anr foundation: we're so thrilled to have worked with so many of you in kentucky and across the nation as you help all of us accomplish the goal of bringing smoke free air to all and closing those gaps in smoke free protection.

during the pandemic, community leaders worked to make it easier for kentuckians to breathe healthy air.

