530 Project Friendship 11.10.2020

The University of Kentucky's Jewish student center is partnering with local law enforcement to get winter clothes to families in need.

Project friendship gathers new clothing from large stores that can't be sold due to returns or overstock.

Once the clothing is gathered... project friendship gives it to fayette county law enforcement agencies..

Which will provide the clothing to those who need it most in the community.

Items will be inside squad cars..

Ready to be given out.

rabbi litvin: "especially when it comes to the winter there's so many people who need not only a warm coat and a warm pair of socks, and a warm hat but that warm feeling that you get when you see someone else that cares enough to reach out and do something."

