Gov. Sisolak will address Nevada tonight at 6 p.m. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak will address Nevada tonight at 6 p.m. Gov. Sisolak will address Nevada tonight at 6 p.m. In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPDATE ON THE STATE'S COVID-19RESPONSE.HE WILL SPEAK FROM CARSON CITYAT 6 P-M.WE WILL BRING YOU HIS SPEECHLIVE HERE ON 13 ACTION NEWS ..ON K-T-N-V DOT COM...OUR FREE MOBILE APP...AND YOUR FAVORITE STREAMINGDEVICE.A CRIME ALERT NOW.METRO POLICE NEED YOUR HELP