Agreement reached in Beverly Hills development

An agreement has been reached in the fate of the former site of the Beverly Hills Supper Club, including restricting construction on the site of the former Cabaret Room where dozens lost their lives decades ago.

TONIGHT.A SETTLEMENT ISREACHED IN CAMPBELL COUNTYCIRCUIT COURT HOURSAGO.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JAKERYLE IS LIVE WITH BOTH SIDESOF THE CASE - AND SPECIFICS OFTHE SETTLEMENT.IN SHORT - THE DESCENDANTS OFTHOSE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES INTHE BEVERLY HILLS SUPPER CLUBFIRE..

WILL HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TO RAISE MONEY FORA MEMORIAL..THAT MEMORIAL WILL BE ON THESITE OF THE FORMER CABARETROOM.

WHERE SO MANY LOST THEIRLIVES..WELL YOU HAVE TWO SIDESOF THE COIN HERE..

ON ONE -ASHLEY BUILDERS GROUP ISHOPING TO BUILD APARTMENTS..SENIOR LIVING..

AND HOMES ONTHE HILL BEHIND ME..AND THEOTHER SIDE - THE BEVERLY HILLSSUPPER CLUB RESPECT THE DEADGROUP..

WHICH IS MADE UP OFSURVIVORS AND DESCENDANTS OFVICTIMS FROM THE FIRE..

THEYWERE HOPEFUL THE SUPPER CLUBWOULD BE CLASSIFIED AS ABURIAL GROUND..

AND WOULD BEEXEMPT FROM DEVELOPMENT.TODAY- THE TWO SIDES MET..

THIS ISWHAT THEY AGREED ON..THEDEVELOPER WILL SURVEY THE LANDTO CONFIRM THE LOCATION OF THECABARET ROOM..THEN THAT LANDWILL BE PLOTTED OFFSPECIFICALLY FOR A MEMORIAL..AND NO OTHER DEVELOPMENT.I'M WORKING ON TALKING WITHFOLKS INVOLVED TO GAUGE THEIRTHOUGHTS ON TODAY'SSETTLEMENT..WE'LL HAVE MORE AT11PM..IN SOUTHGATE, JAKE RYLE,WCPO 9 N