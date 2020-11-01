SWAT Season 4 - First Look

S.W.A.T.

Season 4 First Look Preview (HD) - S.W.A.T.'s Season 4 premiere confronts the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community.

Written by executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the team behind and in front of the camera discuss the opportunity & responsibility they felt to tell Hondo's story, a black man in blue, through the lens of today's social and political landscape in this preview.

S.W.A.T.

Season 4's two-hour premiere begins Wednesday, November 11th from 9-11 PM ET/PT.