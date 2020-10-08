Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LOCO Movie (2020) - Craig Stark, Geffri Maya, Tim Torre

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
LOCO Movie (2020) - Craig Stark, Geffri Maya, Tim Torre

LOCO Movie (2020) - Craig Stark, Geffri Maya, Tim Torre

LOCO Movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: A brilliant but troubled young man is thrust into a dark underworld when he becomes a pawn in a brutal struggle between two drug lords for a new street drug called LOCO.

Directed by: Justin Galindo Cast: Craig Stark, Geffri Maya, Tim Torre, Maestro Harrell, Gil Darnell, Jim Carlson, Louie Ski Carr Release date: on Digital and VOD on November 10, 2020


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LOCO Movie [Video]

LOCO Movie

LOCO Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An intense new drug, appropriately named Loco, has invaded the streets of LA. It's sublime and super addictive and everybody wants a hit. When his life takes a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:07Published