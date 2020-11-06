530 Bourbon 30 Benefiting Veterans 11.10.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

A craft Bourbon distillery in Georgetown has teamed up with Lexmark for a special blend that say combines tasty and safety.

A craft bourbon distillery in georgetown has teamed up with lexmark... for a special blend -- they say combines tasty and safety..

It also benefits area veterans.

Abc 36's erica bivens has more on the limited edition bottle...and one-of- a-kind technology.

Erica bivens: bourbon 30 here in georgetown has teamed up with lexmark for a special veterans day release. While it may seem like an unusual partnership, they say it's one you'll wanna cheers to.

While it may seem like an unusual partnership, they say it's one you'll wanna cheers to."

Nat "we've got cups over there so you can taste."

Mike emmons is a warehouse manager at bourbon 30.

Nat "each person here has a specific role of doing everything."

He's also a veteran.

Mike emmons, warehouse manager: "i was a marine from 83-87.

Born and raised here in scott county, in georgetown, so it's a blessing to be part of the mattingly family, part of bourbon 30."

Tricia brill, vice president, bourbon 30: "we here at bourbon 30 are very big fans and supporters of the veterans."

Tricia brill says it's why they're working on their third release with honor flight kentucky -- this time partnering with lexmark ventures..

Nat it was blended by the lexmark group with a few veterans on staff.

They chose it themselves.

The patriotic toppers -- not only beautiful -- they incorporate crypto anchor technology.

Nat: "crypto anchor is a magnetic fingerprint."

It's the first time the technology has been commercialized..

Kate "so you can use your cell phone camera and scan it for the first level of security and identify the bottle that you have and ensure that this bottle is authentic.

It has tamper evidence here so the signature actually is across all three pieces of the gray.

And when you pull the tab to remove the cap, it disrupts the signature so we can tell it has been violated."

So why such high security for a spirit?

Kate: no industry is immune from counterfeited and so we focus on those industries that have a high consequence if it is counterfeited.

Tricia: especially with counterfeits in the bourbon industry, we feel like it's a great partnership.

As for what's inside... emmons: it's 13 year old and 12 year old blend, whiskey blend.

It's really great tasting.

Got that carbelle sweet finish on it.

Safe and savory... and also charitable.

Tricia: $75 of every single bottle goes to honor flight kentucky.

Ericabivens: "if you're interested in the special release, visit itsbourbon30.com.

We've linked to you it on our website as well wtvq dot com.

In georgetown, erica bivens abc 36 news."

Honor flight kentucky sends area veterans to washington d-c to c1 3 area veterans to washington d-c to view memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifices..

By the way, each $200 bottle is 123 proof..

