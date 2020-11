Salute to Veterans 11/10/20 6 PM Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 minutes ago KMTV and Berry Law's salute to veterans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE WILL BEFEATURING THEPHOTOS YOU'VESENT IN OF YOURLOVED ONES ...ALL WEEK BOTH INOUR NEWSCASTSAND ON OURWEBSITE...AS WE SAY THANKYOU FOR YOURSERVICE TO OURCOUNTRY.