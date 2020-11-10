Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:48s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

There will still be some showers and t'storms tonight, though these will be ending.

After they move out, it's going to get very windy late tonight and overnight with wind gusts to 40 to 50 MPH.

Lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, however it will be a cool, blustery day with highs in the mid-40s.

We may touch 50° on Thursday.

Another storm system is expected to move into the Midwest over the weekend bringing another chance of some rain showers.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be rolling through today with some locally heavy rainfall. Some rainfall totals may end up between 1.5-2" out of this whole event. Temperatures will be falling..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:31Published