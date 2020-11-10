NBC 26 weather forecast

There will still be some showers and t'storms tonight, though these will be ending.

After they move out, it's going to get very windy late tonight and overnight with wind gusts to 40 to 50 MPH.

Lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, however it will be a cool, blustery day with highs in the mid-40s.

We may touch 50° on Thursday.

Another storm system is expected to move into the Midwest over the weekend bringing another chance of some rain showers.