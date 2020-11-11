Woodard prepares for NBA Draft

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

He's projected to be selected in the first round.

The nba draft is in just over a week... mississippi state has a few players who will likely be drafted... reggie perry and robert woodard... cbs projects woodard... the columbus native... being selected with the 26th pick in the first round heading to the boston celtics..

Due to covid-19... woodard wasn't able to work out for teams directly so he had to go to the nearest nba city... memphis..

For his workout... it was sent to every nba team... teams are reportedly impressed with his three point shooting... defensive versatility and length... usually the nba draft is in june... but it was pushed back this year... while the extra waiting time would've been frustrating to most... woodard is using it to his advantage 00-05 :30-:35 woodard says: i feel like a totally different player.

My confidence is through the roof because i have never had this time to work out.

I usually have a month in between to train or time off so having this amount of time gives me no excuses to not be prepared.

Howland says: he measured out at 7 foot 2 across which is a great analytic.

He was interviewed by every single team and multiple teams explained to me that this was the best interview they've had with anybody ááátrailááá