Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence cancels post-election visit to Southwest Florida

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Pence cancels post-election visit to Southwest Florida
VP Pence has cancelled a post-election visit to Sanibel.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pence: Trump will fight until every LEGAL vote is counted! [Video]

Pence: Trump will fight until every LEGAL vote is counted!

Pence is taking a break after the election and visiting Southwest Florida this week, but first tweets that Trump will keep fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:36Published
Vice President Mike Pence Campaign Stop At Reading [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence Campaign Stop At Reading

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran wasn't happy with Pence's visit.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:50Published
Vice President Pence holds campaign event in Miami, attacks Joe Biden [Video]

Vice President Pence holds campaign event in Miami, attacks Joe Biden

Vice President Mike Pence held a campaign event in Miami, targeting Latino voters at Tamiami Park.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:50Published