The First Black Woman To Represent Mississippi In The Miss USA Pageant Takes Home The Title

The first Black woman to win the title of Miss Mississippi USA has been crowned Miss USA.

Asya Branch, a student at the University of Mississippi and Booneville native, was crowned Miss USA on Monday.

According to CNN, Branch will go on to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty pageant was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Miss Universe Organization that runs Miss USA had to follow coronavirus protocols for the pageant.

Contestants wore masks when they were offstage and audience members were told to wear masks indoors.