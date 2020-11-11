Officials close Legends Bar and Grill for violating health regulations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 days ago

City officials close Legends Bar and Grill in Rochester for violating health guidelines.

In floyd county.

A rochester restaurant and bar is having its food and beverage license suspended .

It comes after health officials announced employees and customers are at an increased risk of covid?

"*19 exposure.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside legends bar and grill... anthony ?

"* what's the latest developments tonight.

Katie... george... public health officials are requiring legends to close for a minimum of 72 hours... citing the following concerns... a lack of physical distancing by staff and customers.... a lack of mask?

"* wearing by staff and customers... and violating the current occupancy requirement.

Now this announcement comes after city leaders say they were alerted to a video posted to legend's facebook page showing what they claim is a packed crowd inside the bar.

This matter was brought up during last night's city council session... and multiple councilors expressed concern.

Take a listen to what council member michael wojcik said.

"i think we need to be a lot tougher.

I'm just tired of playing games and seeing disease spread and just 'ah, we'll get around to this.'

I'm looking for some meaningful updates about real actions that were taken to end these problems permanently."

And it seems some of the real actions council member wojcik and others were asking for are being presented with this announcement.

Also at issue is the fact that legends currently rents its space from the city of rochester itself.

That's now prompted city officials to warn other businesses who rent space from the city that violation of state health codes related to covid?

"*19 is grounds for termination of their lease.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thanks anthony.

Olmsted county officials say they will work with legends' management to help them come into compliance with the