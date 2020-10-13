Have $99? Rent An AMC Movie Theater!

AMC Entertainment is the largest theater chain in the United States, according to Business Insider.

The company will now allow people to rent out its theaters for as little as $99.

The Private Theatre Rentals program will be available across all of AMC's roughly 600 US locations.

Customers can watch new releases on the big screen for $149 to $349.

The fee includes admission for up to 20 guests.

The move comes as the entire movie theater industry has been pummeled by the pandemic.