Sumner Regional on COVID-19 diversion as state hits record hospitalizations

Sumner Regional on COVID-19 diversion as state hits record hospitalizations

Sumner Regional on COVID-19 diversion as state hits record hospitalizations

Some medical facilities in Tennessee are strained as we reach record COVID-19 hospitalizations.


