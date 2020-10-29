Sumner Regional on COVID-19 diversion as state hits record hospitalizations
Some medical facilities in Tennessee are strained as we reach record COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Tennessee hospitals prepare for growing number of COVID-19 patientsAs active COVID-19 cases around the state steadily increase, Tennessee hospital leaders preparing for the possibility of overflowing capacity of hospitalizations for the virus.