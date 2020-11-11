A path to security for the world's deadliest countries | Rachel Kleinfeld

You are more likely to die violently if you live in a middle-income democracy with high levels of inequality and political polarization than if you live in a country at war, says democracy advisor Rachel Kleinfeld.

This historical shift in the nature of violence presents an opportunity for everyday voters to act as a great force for change in their unbalanced societies.

In this eye-opening talk, Kleinfeld unravels the causes of violence and offers a path to security for the world's deadliest countries.