Gov. Sisolak: 'Nevadans need to operate in a Stay at Home 2.0' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:47s - Published 9 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak: 'Nevadans need to operate in a Stay at Home 2.0' Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updated the state's response to COVID-19 during a Tuesday press conference. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal judge dismisses President Trump's vote-by-mail lawsuit



A lawsuit by President Donald Trump meant to stop mail-in voting in Nevada has been dismissed. Nevada's Republican Secretary of State filed the motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August. Gov. Steve.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published on September 21, 2020