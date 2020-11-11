Gulfport PD kicking off Click it or Ticket campaign

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

As people prepare to hit the roads this holiday season, the Gulfport Police Department is asking everyone to remember one simple step that can save lives.

- thanksgiving is one of the- busiest travel seasons on - america's roads, and that - increases the likelihood for- vehicle accidents.- that's why gulfport police are- rolling out the click it or - ticket campaign once again.

- along with increased patrols in- the followup to - thanksgiving day, officials are- asking that you and your- passengers take the time to mak- sure your seatbelts are - properly secured before you - begin your journey.

- - "this is moreso to remind everybody to- buckle up when they're- traveling, whether it's 10- minutes, 10 miles, 10 - hours, buckle up, it could save- a life, it could save your- life."

Police say now is a good time t- - - - make sure your child is in the- correct car seat as well.

