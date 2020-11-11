Boilermaker Finish Line holiday lights

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

The Boilermaker Finish Line is now decorated with bright holiday lights to get people into the spirit.

Brighten the arch outside the brewery on court street.

This evening mayor rob palmieri flipped the switch.

Hey isnt that nice!

Its all to bring in some extra holiday cheer to west utica.

It just happened to coincide with the boilermaker's brand new line of "ugly" holiday sweaters.

The mayor says after the year we have had....we deserve a little light...perhaps at the end of the tunnel.

This is giving us hope 2020 has been a really tough year for all of us but if we all stick together do all the right things we all look at the hope and the bright lights and the beautiful lights the end of 2020 is going to be great at 21 is going to be magnificent.

A lot of good things happening down on the west end...nice way to get into the holiday spirit...and speaking of.... the charities