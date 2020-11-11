Bob Hearts Abishola S02E01 On A Dead Man's Bench Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:15s - Published Bob Hearts Abishola S02E01 On A Dead Man's Bench Bob Hearts Abishola 2x01 “On a Dead Guy’s Bench” - next on season 2 episode 1 - season premiere - promo trailer HD – Bob enlists Tunde’s help to buy an engagement ring, but his plans to propose to Abishola are upended by her belief that a traditional marriage is more trouble than it’s worth, on the second season premiere of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Nov. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. 0

