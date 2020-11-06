High School Girls Basketball: Luers, Lakewood Park pick up wins

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

State... let's hit the hardwood for some girls hoops... bishop luers visiting the hangar to take on adams central...and the knights got right to work tonight..

First possession of the game... janiya bright picks mya mcclure's pocket..

Takes it back for the bucket..

It's 2-0 luers..later on in the quarter..

Off the a-c miss... delaney bailey boards... finds bright out in front of the pack for the breakaway bucket... luers goes up five...but the jets would fight back... their pressure forces the turnover... and it results in two points for carly black... that cuts the lead to two...then... alivia dalrymple... tickles the twine from long distance... that gives a-c their first lead of the game...but it would be shortlived... a whole lot of luers from there... knights cruise on the road tonight... 59-38 the final.... ???final stop comes up in auburn..

Fremont making the tirp down i-69 to visit lakewood park...???panthers up eight when we pick this one up midway through the second quater, but here come the eagles..

Jada rhonehouse muscles her way to the rim and lays it in... double-double for rhonehouse... 21 points to go along with 11 boards..

???moments later... rhonehouse can't get this one to go, but natalie gochenour is there for the stick back... that cuts the deficit down to just two..

???but lakewood park has an answer on the other end... jade carnahan gets into the lane and finsihes with the floater... 15 points, 7 rebounds on the night for carnahan..???and then you're gonna see the lefty, emily burris, knocking down the corner jumper..???as the panthers hold on for their