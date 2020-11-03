Recruiting for COVID-19 vaccine trials

COVID-19 May Lead To Mental Health Disorders



COVID-19 already has been linked to an assortment of alarming long-term physical health effects. Now a new study illuminates what the virus can also do to a person’s brain, says HuffPost. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders. The data shows 1 in 5 surviving patients will get a mental health diagnosis within roughly three months of infection. The most common conditions experts have seen include PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970