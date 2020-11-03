Recruiting for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published
James A Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa started a clinical trial for a vaccine on Tuesday and is looking for 400 people to participate.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: India's active caseload drops below 5-lakh mark for first time after 106 days

 The union health ministry said that this assumes significance in the context of many countries reporting a surge in their active caseload.
DNA
COVID-19 May Lead To Mental Health Disorders [Video]

COVID-19 May Lead To Mental Health Disorders

COVID-19 already has been linked to an assortment of alarming long-term physical health effects. Now a new study illuminates what the virus can also do to a person’s brain, says HuffPost. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders. The data shows 1 in 5 surviving patients will get a mental health diagnosis within roughly three months of infection. The most common conditions experts have seen include PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Apple rejected sticker apps that promoted mask-wearing, but it’s reinstating them now

 Two Apple developers have been given the green light to promote mask-wearing with their stickerpack apps for iOS, after previously receiving rejections from..
The Verge

Tampa, Florida Tampa, Florida City in Central Florida, United States

Several people injured in Tampa shooting, deputies say [Video]

Several people injured in Tampa shooting, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of North 50th Street and Sligh Avenue.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:13Published
Winter Village coming to downtown Tampa with ice skating rink on Nov. 20 [Video]

Winter Village coming to downtown Tampa with ice skating rink on Nov. 20

"Winter Village will be as festive and fun as it always is, and we've put protocols in place to make sure it's safe for everyone as well," said Shaun Drinkard, Senior Director of Public Programming and Operations at the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:35Published
As ballot count stretches into the weekend, groups hold dueling demonstrations in Tampa [Video]

As ballot count stretches into the weekend, groups hold dueling demonstrations in Tampa

As the race for the White House stretches into the weekend, supporters rallied for presidential candidates in Tampa Bay.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published
Tampa Bay Water Bike Company along the Riverwalk | Giant Adventure [Video]

Tampa Bay Water Bike Company along the Riverwalk | Giant Adventure

Get a look at Tampa from a whole new perspective—water biking along the Hillsborough River!

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:20Published

