The Southern Conference inks extension with ESPN, ESPN+ Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 hours ago The Southern Conference inks extension with ESPN, ESPN+ The Southern Conference announced Tuesday that it has inked a new six-year deal with ESPN and ESPN+ through the 2025-26 academic year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Want to see what that looks like c1 3 b13 like what that looks still want to see what that looks like i've got some good news out of the southern conference ... the league has inked a new 6-year deal with e-s-p-n and e-s-p-n plus through the 2025-26 academic year as part of the deal, an uptick of socon men's regular-season b-ball games will air on an e-s-p-n network each year in addition to an expanded men's basketball tournament broadcast football games





You Might Like

