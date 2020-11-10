Governor Tim Walz turns the dial enacting new restrictions

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

minnesota governor tim walz announced sweeping new

"*back measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governor's news conference today coming as covid 19 cases, deaths and hospitalization s continue to break records across the entire state.

The new measures include limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings?

"** and restaurants must remain at 50?

"*percent capacity... and no more than 150 people.

The big change is no service from ten pm until four am at restaurants?

"* and th into effect on friday night at ten.

< i feel like the guy in footloose, no dancing, no fun whatever.

That is not my intention.

My intention is to keep you safe so that you can all dance a lot longer and that our neighbors don't put them at risk.

But i recognize this is painful um it's no fun.

I'm as frustrated as you are.

We should have broke the back of this thing months ago in this country.

We have not.

Walz said that his administration is proposing $10 million in relief grants for small businesses that will suffer.

The new restricitons on social gatherings... celebrations... and receptions across minnesota raise the immediate question of enforcement.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon has more on how the city of rochester will be enforcing these new regulations.

Anthony?

George... today's announcement from governor walz will see the following restrictions put in place.

There will now be a ten person limit for indoor and outdoor social gatherings.

Those gatherings can only include three households or less... including the host.

And these regulations will take effect friday night at 10 p?

"*m.

There will also be new regulations placed on weddings... funerals... and receptions.

Starting november 27th they will be subject to a 50 person limit... which will eventually become a 25 person limit on december 11th.

These events will not be allowed to take place between 10pm and 4am.

But the governor noted there will be no change to the actual ceremonies themselves... only connected receptions and celebrations.

Now i spoke with rochester mayor kim norton just a short time ago to gage how rochester might be enforcing these new regulations.

<"we know that the vast majority of people, once an ordinance or rule or law is put in place, the vast majority of people will follow it.

There are always those who push the envelope, but this is about life and death, this is about people's health.

The rule isn't being put in place capriciously, it's being put in place to protect people."

Now on enforcement of regulations related to social gatherings specifically... mayor norton went on to confirm this is largely based on trust that the community will follow this guidance from the governor's office... but if businesses are caught knowingly violating these rules... they could face sanctions.

Live in rochester...

Governor walz says data shows a large number of coronavirus outbreaks are coming from these these types