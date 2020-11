Local veteran leads vision for Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park

Related videos from verified sources Witness Tree brings awareness to suicide among veterans



Witness Tree brings awareness to suicide among veterans Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:07 Published 5 hours ago Bakersfield Car Club Council hosting a Veterans Day Cruise.



Bakersfield Car Club Council decided to do a Veteran’s Day Cruise here all around Bakersfield and have been working hard to let local Veteran groups know we are doing this so they can let local.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:25 Published 8 hours ago Shakeup At N.J. Department Of Military And Veterans Affairs



State officials who ran the Veterans Home at Paramus and Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park are out. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published on October 16, 2020