Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash was named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday, receiving 22 of the 30 first-place votes.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2 This win-or-go-home scenario is nothing new for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason, and the team is confident they can bounce back again.

Kevin Cash guided the Rays to the AL's best record and the World Series. Don Mattingly turned a 105-loss Marlins team into a playoff participant.

Kevin Cash selected as a finalist for the AL Manager of the Year after leading the Tampa Bay Rays to...

Don Mattingly guided the Miami Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003, and in doing so...