11-10-20 SCORES: Poland boys soccer wins 11th straight; New Hartford, Poland girls stay perfect on t

Its last few days.

To poland - the 10-1 tornadoes - they haven't lost since the season opener - taking on 8-2 holland patent - on a five game winning streak.

Poland won 4-1 in their previous head to head last month.

--- three kade ozog goals in the first half has the 'nadoes on top 3-zip.

Still pressuring in the second - ben deragon the shot...it's blocked - connor broadbent follows it up and rockets the rebound to the back of the net.

Poland up by four.

--- more than midway through the half - h-p in the offensive end.

Jack schroth at the top of the box goes far post - but hunter conklin in position - snags it.

One of seven saves on the night.

--- knights not giving up though.

About a minute later - they're pushing ahead.

Josh dziekan...off the post - conklin dives to bat it out but it's ruled that it fully crossed the goal line.

Let's take a closer look.

Really hard to tell but does look like there's a bit of green between the line and the ball.

Either way - dziekan credited with it to get holland patent on the board.

--- five minutes later - its the tornadoes storming toward the cage.

Deragon through the air.

It gets by jonathan tolpa and broadbent is there to boot it to the open goal... ((score)) ...poland - with its 11th straight win to cap off another great season in tornado alley.

Final here - 5-1.

(((scores))) elsewhere - central valley academy tops new hartford 1-nil.

Thunder goal by adin day - lucas rich 14 saves to avenge a loss to the spartans last week.

On the girls side - n- h beats the thunder 3-zip to remain perfect this fall and improve to 13-0.

Olivia duross - erin rayhill and allison falvo the goal scorers as the spartans earn their 11th shutout in their 13 games this year.

Only three goals against all season.

(((change))) also remaining perfect - the poland girls.

They are 12-0 with a 7-0 win over dolgeville.

Logan cookinham a hat trick - alexis bates two goals for the tornadoes.

--- notre dame drops a 2-0 decision to bishop ludden but abagail waite fantastic in goal making 10 saves for the jugglers.

We are officially less than one month away from the syracuse men's