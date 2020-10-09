Local pawn shop enjoying much business

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Gary's Pawn and Guns in West Point is seeing a boom in business during the pandemic and election season.

Some local businesses took a hit during the pandemic.

But that does not appear to be the case concerning one local pawn shop.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is live in west point where he found a boom in business at one such shop.

A boom is probably the best way to describe what i saw at gary's pawn and gun here in west point during the middle of the day.

Nat sound; phone ringing while man aims a rifle.

"the demand for firearms, ammunition, gold, anything valuable like that, has been extremely high."

Sales worker dow hailey said the pawn shop is seeing great business right now.

"not only through the election season right now, but through coronavirus, across the board, it's been great."

(shop worker/owner, etc) bo newman and his wife visited the crowded pawn shop this afternoon with someone special in mind.

"purchasing a rile for my grandson to deer hunt with."

Concerning shopping during the pandemic, he said they've really only made one major change.

"we try to wear the mask whenever we go somewhere to protect ourself."

Standup: as you can see, the parking lot's pretty crowded at gary's.

Just a couple of hours ago, you couldn't find a parking spot.

People were parking right over there on the grass.

Nat sound: receipt tearing from cash register as far as newman's grandson's rifle, "he's real excited about deer hunting.

He just killed his deer a few days ago.

That's the reason we're getting him a rifle."

Pawn shop workers told us particularly around lunch time is when they see a lot of people come in.

.... live in west point, bronson woodruff,,, w-t-v-a