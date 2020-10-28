Communities join hands for Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Global  
 

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, arrangements are being done in full swing.

Hindus and Muslims are working together to make this Deepotsav grand.

Deepotsav will be held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction.

Shobhayatra will begin from November 13.

11 tableaux will proceed on trucks from Saket College to Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya.

Over 5 lakh diyas will be lit this year.


