Communities join hands for Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president on Nov 09 said that he is not "enemy" of the nation but is of BJP. Farooq Abdullah said, "We are not nation's enemies. We are enemies of BJP. They want to isolate Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians from each other. We believe in India of Mahatma Gandhi - where everyone is equal. I will shut them up after elections."
A large number of Sindhi activists and residents took to streets and protested against what they call illegal occupation of their land by Pakistan. Held under the banner of 'Sindhudesh Freedom Movement', the demonstration was aimed at demanding freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The floats demonstrators carried read "Sindhudesh is our vision, mission, destiny and motherland". People also held pictures of Sindhi political activists and leaders who have been abducted or killed for their Sindhi nationalism. While Pakistan's constitution recognizes Sindh as its province, activists say that the region has for decades been subjected to state-sponsored atrocities. Home to the majority of Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis and other minorities, the region has been discriminated against with impunity. It is this region which reports cases of hate crime, anti-minority crime, forced conversions and marriages on almost every day basis. Any resistance against fundamentalism is muzzled with police high handedness and the activists are labelled as terrorists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
