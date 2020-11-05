|
|
|
Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says he is not ignoring international warnings over the escalating conflict in the Tigray region.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ethiopia's military has taken over an airport amid a growing conflict in the northern Tigray region....
CBS News - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|