Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says he is not ignoring international warnings over the escalating conflict in the Tigray region.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Current Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Tigray crisis: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejects peace talks

 The Ethiopian prime minister, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has rejected a request for peace talks as the conflict in Tigray deepens. The Tigray..
WorldNews

Ethiopia leader denies civil war brewing as hundreds reportedly killed

 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, says he sent troops into the Tigray region to disarm a "criminal junta," not start a war.
CBS News

Ethiopian troops seize Tigray airport in push to quell conflict - report

 Nairobi - Ethiopian troops have seized an airport in the northern Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders who have defied Prime Minister Abiy..
WorldNews

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN warns aid could run out

 Flour and fuel shortages are being reported in Tigray, where federal and regional forces are fighting.
BBC News

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 refugees fleeing Ethiopia conflict

 Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials said, while the first details are..
New Zealand Herald

Tigray crisis: Local residents ordered to defend against Ethiopia army

 Ethiopia's northern region orders the total mobilisation of its population, as a crisis escalates.
BBC News

Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign

 The Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 refugees fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

 NAIROBI, Kenya — Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan in flight from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, officials said..
WorldNews

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopian military seizes airport amid growing conflict

Ethiopia's military has taken over an airport amid a growing conflict in the northern Tigray region....
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published