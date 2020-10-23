Global  
 

Beyoncé signs multiyear content deal with Peloton

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s
Beyonce and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences across multiple fitness categories.


Peloton partners with Beyonce to create themed classes with the artist’s music

 If you purchased a Peloton bike or treadmill to exercise with during the pandemic, you’ll soon have a new collection of classes to take from a familiar artist...
The Verge
Beyonce reportedly scraps 2021 tour plans in favour of virtual concerts [Video]

Beyonce will reportedly put her focus on livestream concerts after pulling the plug on a planned 2021 tour.

Duration: 00:58Published

Peloton signs deal with Beyoncé to produce exclusive fitness content

Online fitness company Peloton and music superstar Beyoncé Knowles have inked a multiyear agreement...
CBC.ca


Beyoncé & Peloton Team Up for Multi-Year Partnership Benefiting Historically Black Colleges & Universities | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé and Peloton have formed a multi-year partnership to commemorate Homecoming season with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:17
Beyoncé Signs Multiyear Content Deal With Peloton [Video]

Beyoncé Signs Multiyear Content Deal With Peloton . Peloton made the announcement on Tuesday. Beyonce and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences ... across multiple..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00
