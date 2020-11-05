Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'
Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career.
Britney Spears may not perform againBritney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.
Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battleBritney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.
Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard NewsBritney Spears has made it clear, she wants her father out. The iconic pop star’s attorney is asking the court to immediately suspend James Spears as co-conservator of her estate.