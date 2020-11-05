Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career.

Britney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business...

LA judge Brenda Penny declines to suspend James Spears from his role in the court conservatorship...

Before the judge in charge denies her request for Jamie Spears' immediate removal, the 'Toxic'...