Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

Before the judge in charge denies her request for Jamie Spears' immediate removal, the 'Toxic'...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comE! OnlineJust Jared


Britney Spears will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career, lawyer argues

LA judge Brenda Penny declines to suspend James Spears from his role in the court conservatorship...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC News


Britney Spears Claims Father Gave Business Manager Excessive $308k Raise

Britney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business...
TMZ.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears may not perform again [Video]

Britney Spears may not perform again

Britney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published
Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle [Video]

Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News

Britney Spears has made it clear, she wants her father out. The iconic pop star’s attorney is asking the court to immediately suspend James Spears as co-conservator of her estate.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:07Published