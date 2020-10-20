Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach .


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Celebrities react to Biden's election win with celebration and criticism

 While Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson were happy with President-Elect Biden's win, others reacted differently to the post-election celebrations.
USATODAY.com

Black celebrities have a long history of endorsing Republican presidents

 Leah Wright Rigueur Black celebrities from Paul Robeson to Beyoncé have long been active in politics, using their bodies and their platforms to advocate for..
WorldNews
Man Carves Sculpture Of Dwayne Johnson From A Tree [Video]

Man Carves Sculpture Of Dwayne Johnson From A Tree

The Rock has been crafted from an oak tree. Talented sculptor James O'Neal has painstakingly fashioned Dwayne Johnson from wood. The life-like sculpture was carved from a single piece of a red oak log. It stands 8' 3" tall, weights 428 pounds, and took just over 6 months to complete. James, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, has previously crafted homages including Sylvester Stallone's Rocky character, as well as the Austrian oak himself: Arnold Schwarzenegger. He tells Cover Images (COVER-IMAGES.COM): “I have not heard if Dwayne has seen it yet, but I did hear that he was told about it last week, so hopefully he will reach out. It is my ninth full size statue."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Giving Away Xbox's To Children's Hospitals

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Giving Away Xbox's To Children's Hospitals The long awaited release of Microsoft's new Xbox Series X is finally here, but good luck getting your...
eBaums World - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles. According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach . to give 20 children's hospitals..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console [Video]

Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console

Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:32Published
Where To Buy New Xbox [Video]

Where To Buy New Xbox

Where To Buy New Xbox

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published