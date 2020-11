Azim Premji is the most generous Indian, he donated Rs 22 cr/day! | Oneindia News

With a donation of ₹7,904 crore, Azim Premji, the founder-chairman of Wipro, topped the list of philanthropists in India for 2020.

He donated ₹22 crore per day and the primary cause to which the donations went to was education apart from the fight against Covid 19.

