Failing on Catholic Church's part to tackle abuse, says head

Head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, says he believes there were failings on the Church's part to tackle decades of abuse.

Cardinal Nichols appeared before an inquiry last year, but it concluded he was unwilling to take responsibility, and he now faces calls for his resignation.

Report by Alibhaiz.

