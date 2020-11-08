Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:03s - Published
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021.

Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces.

The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization.

‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue.

The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times.

The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls [Video]

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," said Sushil Modi. "In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory and JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory [Video]

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory

Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results [Video]

‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal [Video]

Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal

Suburban railway services resumed in West Bengal from Nov 11. 696 suburban services started in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. COVID precautions are being implemented to ensure safe travel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
BJP found success with its 'vote cutter' Owaisi in Bihar: Congress's Adhir Chowdhury [Video]

BJP found success with its 'vote cutter' Owaisi in Bihar: Congress's Adhir Chowdhury

Addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad on November 10, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on Bihar election results. Ranjan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tactic of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab's party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent." "All secular parties (dharm nirpeksh) should be alert about vote cutter Owaisi Sahab," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances


Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan [Video]

We showed courage, secured 6% votes contesting alone: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured only one seat in Bihar assembly elections. LJP chief Chirag Paswan on party's performance said that "around 25 lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes contesting alone." "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone. We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support. We showed courage," said Chirag Paswan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times [Video]

Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times

A remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011) directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is directed by Lawrence himself. Given the kind of buzz that the film had been generating, mostly around Akshay's transgender character, Laxmii had set a high benchmark. Was it crossed? Not entirely. Or maybe not as successfully as you would have liked. Asif and Rashmi played by Akshay and Kiara are a married against their family's will, thus setting the ground for an interfaith subplot early on in the story. Asif is out to eradicate the superstitions around ghosts, by offering scientific explanations for supernatural events but later he gives in to one such situation himself when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, who is set to take revenge on all those who wronged her. While Akshay is in full form, Kiara delivers a balanced performance and doesn't go overboard. The supporting cast including Ashwini Kalsekar; Ayesha Raza Mishra; Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha adds a tinge of wit and humor. Stealing the show in a 20-minute cameo is Sharad Kelkar as a trans woman. Music is just about okay but the song and dance numbers Burj Khalifa and Bam Bam Bholle are total paisa vasool.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:45Published
Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders [Video]

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency. Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee seeks Prime Minister's help in containing rising prices of onions, potatoes

 Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene as the exclusion of onions and potatoes from the essential commodities list have..
DNA
Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya [Video]

Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav [Video]

Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Due to good governance, NDA is coming back in Bihar: Sanjay Jaiswal [Video]

Due to good governance, NDA is coming back in Bihar: Sanjay Jaiswal

Ahead of results of Bihar elections, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal hoped for return of NDA. Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last 6 years. Due to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:58Published
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate [Video]

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published