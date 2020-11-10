Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier at the airport. Captain Kumar lost his life during a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on November 09. Other than Ashutosh Kumar, three other security personnel and three terrorists were also killed during the encounter.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15. His name was announced in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Patna. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other leaders attended the meeting. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.
Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that people's mandate is against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous. Jha said, "How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats? People's mandate is against him, he (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen."
Member of Parliament Delhi (North-East) and Former Delhi President of Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari showed his concerns over increasing cases in the national capital. He requested people to be more cautious and follow COVID-19 SOPs during these days. "People have to be more cautious and Delhi Government should also try to save people from the infection," he said. Delhi has been reporting over 6000 new cases daily this week.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that NDA will decide on the state's next chief minister. Kumar's JDU won 43 seats while BJP won 74 in recently concluded bihar polls. "It is people's mandate, NDA got majority with people's support. Nothing has been finalised as of now, ECI must have submitted the list. House will have to be dissolved and new govt will be formed. This will be cleared after meeting, we have not made any claims," he said. He added, "If you ask me about it, I have not made any claim. There will be an NDA meeting and we will decide there. it has not been decided when to conduct the meeting. I have met everyone but all of us should sit down once. We might meet on Friday 13 but official meeting will be later."
BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would not have able t o govern the state even if he had become Chief Minister. Uma Bharti said that Lalu’s company would have run the show and Tejashwi would have lost control. ‘Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj,’ Bharti said. She added that Tejashwi would have faced a situation akin to what Digvijaya Singh did to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but failed to reach majority mark in the state. NDA won 125 seats in the state with BJP winning 74 seats alone, while JDU won 43 seats. Congress, which fought polls in alliance with Tejashwi led RJD managed to win only 19 seats in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but..
