Related videos from verified sources New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PM



CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 11 p.m. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42 Published 5 hours ago Evening Forecast - November 10, 2020



There's a chance for some wet weather this weekend! Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:54 Published 8 hours ago NBC 26 weather forecast



There will still be some showers and t'storms tonight, though these will be ending. After they move out, it's going to get very windy late tonight and overnight with wind gusts to 40 to 50 MPH. Lows.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:48 Published 10 hours ago