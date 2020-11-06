Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US hospitals feel Covid strain as cases top 130,000 per day

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:25s - Published
US hospitals feel Covid strain as cases top 130,000 per day
US hospitals feel Covid strain as cases top 130,000 per day

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread [Video]

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes. Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Russia downplays infected doctors, claims COVID vaccine 92% effective

 At least 4 Russian health workers given the country's 1st coronavirus vaccine have caught the disease, but officials say it just didn't have enough time to work.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: California nears 1M cases; Ticketmaster to require proof of COVID test, vaccine; South Dakota mayor votes against masks

 New Jersey indoor dining to close by 10 p.m. starting Thursday. Ticketmaster plans to require COVID test, vaccine. 241K US deaths. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Governor Sisolak pushes for a non-mandatory lockdown [Video]

Governor Sisolak pushes for a non-mandatory lockdown

The governor's request to stay home comes as COVID-19 cases surge across Nevada. 13 Action News Reporter Kelsey Mcfarland is live with more on the Governor's plea, and why these next few weeks are so..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published
Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain [Video]

Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three times more Covid-19 tests are being conducted as against the last peak of positive cases. Jain's statement comes amid the surge in Covid cases in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published
DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi [Video]

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:39Published