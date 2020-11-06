US hospitals feel Covid strain as cases top 130,000 per day



Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread



Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes. Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Russia downplays infected doctors, claims COVID vaccine 92% effective At least 4 Russian health workers given the country's 1st coronavirus vaccine have caught the disease, but officials say it just didn't have enough time to work.

CBS News 22 minutes ago Coronavirus updates: California nears 1M cases; Ticketmaster to require proof of COVID test, vaccine; South Dakota mayor votes against masks New Jersey indoor dining to close by 10 p.m. starting Thursday. Ticketmaster plans to require COVID test, vaccine. 241K US deaths. Latest virus news.



