Watch: Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations amid tight security

UP govt's Information and Public Relation Department has organised a photo exhibition, depicting Lord Ram's life journey in Sampoorna Ramayan, at Tulsi Udyan in the city as part of Diwali celebrations. Grand Deepotsav celebrations will begin today in Ayodhya.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath attended promotion ceremony programme of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in Lucknow on November 13. 5,042 PAC constables have been promoted to head constable rank. "To keep police personnel motivated, it's important to take care of their needs," CM said at the event.
Preparations are underway for 'Deepotsav' celebrations at Ram ki Paidi in UP's Ayodhya. The venue has been decorated for grand celebrations on November 13. Around 5.51 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on ghats of river Saryu. It is the fourth 'Deepotsav' organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya DM, Anuj Kumar Jha said, "Our preparations are full and we are all set. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will come at around 03:00 pm today (November 13)." "Security is enough here and COVID-19 related arrangements have also been made," DM added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Preparations for the 'Deepotsav' is underway in Ayodhaya. The city bathed in lights, festivities and glee for the upcoming Diwali celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department aims to beat their own..