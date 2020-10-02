Watch: Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations amid tight security

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, arrangements are being done in full swing.

Entry of outsiders in the temple town will be banned for four days from Wednesday.

Police said that drone cameras will be used to monitor the movement of people.

People from all communities have joined hands to make this Deepotsav grand.

Started in 2017 by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the 3-day event will commence on November 13.

This year's celebrations come months after the construction of Ram temple commenced.

Celebrations have been curtailed this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya for the celebrations.

Deepotsav will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath.