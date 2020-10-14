Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.

Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal

During an emotional conference call, Democrats traded excuses, blame and prognostications about how their expectations for big gains in their majority could have..

It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

The two countries have longstanding tensions over a disputed territory, Nagorno-Karabakh.

Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.

A ferocious six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region in the southern Caucasus came to an abrupt end early Tuesday after the surprise..

Putin calls it "fair" for both sides, but Armenia's leader calls the deal his "sin," says it was "painful" to sign, and now he's facing angry protests calling..