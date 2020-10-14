Global  
 

Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.


Russia brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire, but only 1 side is happy

 Putin calls it "fair" for both sides, but Armenia's leader calls the deal his "sin," says it was "painful" to sign, and now he's facing angry protests calling..
CBS News
Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Fury and celebrations as Russia brokers peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

 A ferocious six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region in the southern Caucasus came to an abrupt end early Tuesday after the surprise..
WorldNews
Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan: Why did Nagorno-Karabakh spark a conflict?

 The two countries have longstanding tensions over a disputed territory, Nagorno-Karabakh.
BBC News
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia sign Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

 It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.
BBC News

Amid Tears and Anger, House Democrats Promise ‘Deep Dive’ on Election Losses

 During an emotional conference call, Democrats traded excuses, blame and prognostications about how their expectations for big gains in their majority could have..
NYTimes.com

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ganja attack dents truce hopes [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ganja attack dents truce hopes

Many people in Azerbaijan think there is little hope that the truce will bring peace

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city [Video]

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations

Death toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published