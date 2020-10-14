Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal
Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.
Nagorno-Karabakh: 'total ceasefire' sparks outrage in Armenia
Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefireArmenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh warNikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Ganja attack dents truce hopesMany people in Azerbaijan think there is little hope that the truce will bring peace
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri cityThree-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violationsDeath toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist