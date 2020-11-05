NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

The JDU led NDA has managed to retain control of Bihar with BJP emerging as the larger party in the alliance.

While the NDA contested polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP emerging with more seats in the alliance means that the Modi magic is intact.

The Bihar victory will also add to BJP’S confidence as it now prepares for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

So what does the win in Bihar mean for the BJP ahead of the crucial poll battles in other states.

