Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 42:17s - Published
NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

The JDU led NDA has managed to retain control of Bihar with BJP emerging as the larger party in the alliance.

While the NDA contested polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP emerging with more seats in the alliance means that the Modi magic is intact.

The Bihar victory will also add to BJP’S confidence as it now prepares for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

So what does the win in Bihar mean for the BJP ahead of the crucial poll battles in other states.

Watch this video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls [Video]

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," said Sushil Modi. "In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory and JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy [Video]

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:03Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India


National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances


Janata Dal (United) Janata Dal (United) Political party in India

NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party [Video]

NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office. BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and it impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally. Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 42 seats. Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory [Video]

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office after NDA's victory

Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Will Jyotiraditya Scindia get a berth in the Modi cabinet?

 In Madhya Pradesh by-elections, BJP won 19 out of 28 seats, while Jyotiraditya Scindia's stronghold Gwalior-Chambal region got only nine seats.
DNA

Bihar Election Result Analysis: Chirag Paswan hails PM Modi, says Nitish Kumar won because of him

 Chirag, who left NDA just before the polls, said that the voters in the state have expressed their faith in PM Modi.
DNA
Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat [Video]

Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Covid-19: India performed better than any big developed country: Harsh Vardhan

 Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab,..
IndiaTimes
Requesting them to go back: Assam Minister on Assam-Mizoram border dispute [Video]

Requesting them to go back: Assam Minister on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya encouraged Mizoram to develop its agriculture but also mentioned to carry out the activities on their own soil. Parimal Suklabaidya said, "We encourage Mizoram to develop its agriculture but they should do it on their own soil. Even today their people are occupying 1.5 km of our land near the state border. We've been requesting them to go back."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Lankan Navy arrests 4 Tamil Nadu fishermen; rescues 14 stranded from Karaikal

 Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday when they were allegedly fishing in the sea off Kodiakarai coast, a fishermen..
IndiaTimes

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Mother of convict pleads with Tamil Nadu CM for son's release

 Although Perarivalan was convicted in 1991 under the grounds of having provided two 9-volt batteries which were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi, it has..
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News

The BJP has made it clear that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, after it has emerged as the big brother in the alliance with the JDU. The BJP won 74 of Bihar's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph [Video]

'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph

After NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 11 said that people have rejected the kind of politics done by the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020 [Video]

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:56Published