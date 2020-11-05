NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," said Sushil Modi. "In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory and JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," he further added.
After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office. BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and it impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally. Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 42 seats. Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).
Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.
As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.
Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya encouraged Mizoram to develop its agriculture but also mentioned to carry out the activities on their own soil. Parimal Suklabaidya said, "We encourage Mizoram to develop its agriculture but they should do it on their own soil. Even today their people are occupying 1.5 km of our land near the state border. We've been requesting them to go back."
The BJP has made it clear that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, after it has emerged as the big brother in the alliance with the JDU. The BJP won 74 of Bihar's..