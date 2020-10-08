Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extinction Rebellion stage climate change protest at Cenotaph

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Extinction Rebellion stage climate change protest at Cenotaph
Extinction Rebellion have staged a protest at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion Environmental pressure group

Teenager climbs Norwich crane in Extinction Rebellion protest [Video]

Teenager climbs Norwich crane in Extinction Rebellion protest

A teenage Extinction Rebellion protester has climbed a crane and three othershave been arrested in Norwich. Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the crane on DukeStreet early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping bag, supplies and severalbanners promoting the climate protest group. Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the craneon Duke Street early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping bag, supplies andseveral banners promoting the climate protest group.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Extinction Rebellion protester scales Norwich crane

 Emergency services are at the scene in Norwich and people are being asked to avoid the area.
BBC News
Teenager fined for spraying ‘racist’ on Sir Winston Churchill statue [Video]

Teenager fined for spraying ‘racist’ on Sir Winston Churchill statue

An Extinction Rebellion activist has been ordered to pay more than £1,500after defacing a statue of Sir Winston Churchill by painting “racist” on itsplinth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Extinction Rebellion activists climb on top of Scottish Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion activists climb on top of Scottish Parliament

Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels. Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

The Cenotaph The Cenotaph

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Armistice Day Armistice Day Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

Armistice Day: French soldiers run across country to mark centenary of 'unknown soldier' tomb [Video]

Armistice Day: French soldiers run across country to mark centenary of 'unknown soldier' tomb

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Extinction Rebellion stages die-in outside Spanish parliament in Madrid [Video]

Extinction Rebellion stages die-in outside Spanish parliament in Madrid

Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activists today (November 1st) staged a die-in outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid to highlight causes of death related to climate change.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Man dressed as Spider-Man joins extinction rebellion protests on Big Ben scaffolding [Video]

Man dressed as Spider-Man joins extinction rebellion protests on Big Ben scaffolding

A man dressed as Spider-Man scales scaffolding on Big Ben to fight for Extinction Rebellion.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Extinction Rebellion stage 'oil spill' in central London to raise awareness of maritime pollution [Video]

Extinction Rebellion stage 'oil spill' in central London to raise awareness of maritime pollution

Extinction Rebellion protested outside the International Maritime Organisation in London on Monday (October 19), the first day of a carbon-reducing conference.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published