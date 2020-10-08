Extinction Rebellion stage climate change protest at Cenotaph

A teenage Extinction Rebellion protester has climbed a crane and three othershave been arrested in Norwich. Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the crane on DukeStreet early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping bag, supplies and severalbanners promoting the climate protest group. Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the craneon Duke Street early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping bag, supplies andseveral banners promoting the climate protest group.
Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels. Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.
The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since.
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.
The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.
